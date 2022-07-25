The goods and services tax (GST) council's Group of Ministers (GoM) is likely to impose a 28 percent tax on gross revenues for casinos and online gaming.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's Group of Ministers (GoM) are likely to impose a 28 percent tax on gross gaming revenue from casinos and online gaming when they meet next.

The GoM, which is headed by the Meghalaya Chief Minister, met offline in Bengaluru and Goa noting the concerns from the industry.

Chaired another meeting of the Group or Ministers (GoM) on casinos, race courses & online gaming with stakeholders of the Turf Authorities of India.@nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/IF4c4P5t3l — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 23, 2022

The GoM met in Bengaluru on Saturday and met the online gaming and race course industries to understand the mechanism of how betting is done at these platforms. On Sunday, the GoM went to Goa to examine how casinos operate.

People in the know have indicated to CNBC-TV18 that after noting all the industry stakeholders’ concerns, views and suggestions, there is an in-principle approval to levy 28 percent GST on gross gaming revenue.

The GoM is likely to submit its final report soon. However, it is important to note that the GoM members from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana and West Bengal did not attend this meeting held over the weekend in Bengaluru and Goa.

It has also been understood that there could be another meeting or maybe these members will be allowed to submit their responses in writing to the GoM post which only a final report will be given to the GST council and the last date is August 10, 2022.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria for more details.