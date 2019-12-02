Does growth trump inflation? Analysts expect another 25 bps rate cut in December MPC meeting
Updated : December 02, 2019 02:35 PM IST
Post the poor show in Q2 GDP data, analysts expect RBI to further cut repo rate despite rise in inflation.
Bank of America Merill Lynch expects the RBI to cut 25 bps on December 5 after growth fell further in the September quarter.
HSBC forecasts GDP to grow 4.9 percent in FY20 and 5.9 percent in FY21. It also expects a 25 bps repo rate cut in the December policy meet.
