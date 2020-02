Pronab Sen, former chief statistician, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor at State Bank of India (SBI), Sajjid Chinoy, chief India economist at JPMorgan, Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist at Citi and Sonal Verma, chief economist at Nomura, on Wednesday discussed on inflation, fiscal deficit, GDP growth and liquidity, among other aspects of the economy, which may influence RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee report to be published on February 6.

The core CPI inflation rose to 3.75 percent in December 2019 compared with 3.50 percent in November same year. There is an uptick in food inflation and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have to significantly revise up its near-term inflation trajectory, according to Sonal Verma.

Sonal Verma: Relative to December, the growth outlook hasn't changed materially. But, as far as inflation is concerned, clearly the uptick we have seen in food inflation implies that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will have to significantly revise up its near term inflation trajectory.

The question, therefore, is whether the food inflation spike we are seeing outside of vegetables, how durable is the spike outside vegetables and to what extent should we be worried about higher food inflation resulting in inflation expectations moving higher.

Our own sense is there is clearly some upward pressure in the food basket and food inflation will be higher this year. But I think overall, in terms of the underlying demand side pressures, I think still remain extremely muted. The global side with these new concerns about Coronavirus is going to be a near term growth hit and commodity prices have come up as well which should moderate some of the imported inflationary pressures.

Finally, I think, the budget being largely neutral for growth also means there isn’t a big growth or inflation push that is going to come from the budget.

So I would say, while near term inflation does look quite high, the risk of this spilling over into inflation expectations is quite low. On average, inflation is still going to be around 4 percent or below 4 percent for FY21. The underlying inflation, core inflation, still remains around 4 percent and, therefore, the 12-month ahead inflation still is medium-term anchored around 4 percent despite the near-term spike. So, the bottomline really is the growth moderation is a more durable concern, whereas inflation spike, in our view is a more transitory concern.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh: One of the corner stone of the budget is that it has tried to do its best under the prevailing circumstances. Currently given the excess capacity in the economy, I think the argument of crowding out may not hold true immediately because there is a lot of slack and there may not be demand for competing funds.

Having said that I think the fiscal situation continues to look worrisome because if you look into the fiscal deficit excluding the asset sales and the disinvestment receipts, that has actually declined from 5.8 percent to 6.2 percent this year – that is what we can call the structural deficit. So, that is point number one.

Point number two is that this year’s deficit assumption is at 3.8 percent; I think that was anticipated, but the point is that in that also you were factoring in an income tax growth rate of around 18 percent even though the current growth rate of income tax is at 5 percent. So possibly the government is relying on some telecom receipts or may be some other source of non-tax income in the next 2-3 months to deliver that.

For the next year, I think the deficit at 3.5 percent looks reasonable, but you have to do a bottom-up approach to understand the tax assumptions. For example, some of the tax assumptions look a little bit aggressive, some of them does not, so in the end it needs to be on net-to-net basis. The other important thing is that the financing part, which I can talk about later, because the small saving part now has Rs 2.5 lakh crore, so that is a big elephant in the room.

Sajjid Chinoy: I would say we haven’t reached that point as yet, but there are hopeful signals. Just to step back on the growth-inflation mix, I am little bit more constructive on growth in India compared to Sonal Verma.

If you look at the sequential momentum of growth, in the middle of last year it was tracking 3.5 percent annualised, in the fourth quarter it is tracking above 5 percent. So don’t be fooled by the year-on-year (YoY) numbers, look at the sequential pick-up, the high frequency data is much more constructive, that is number one.

Number two, to Soumya’s point if you look at the fiscal, I think there was a very fine balance between trying to be countercyclical without being counterproductive and if the government can execute assets sales, and that is an if, if they can do that, then in fact the underlying fiscal impulse is meaningfully positive and that will also contribute to growth.

The big elephant in the room is what is happening globally. We should not underestimate the shock in China. We have seen 12 provinces in China which account for 80 percent of IP shut till February 10. So global growth in the first quarter could be meaningfully lower and that could hurt growth prospects in India. So while domestic impulses are getting stronger, you could have external headwinds.

The last point on inflation, the fact that crude is at $55 per barrel is disinflationary, the fact that global growth will slow is disinflationary, this comes down to what Sonal Verma said earlier -- if you look at food, take vegetables out of the picture, the remaining which is 40 percent of the basket is growing at 5-6 percent, which we haven’t seen in many years. Is that durable or is that transitory will determine the inflation trajectory this year.

Pronab Sen: The problem is that at the moment the essential constrains on the Indian economy aren't being addressed as far as I can make out. So at best what monetary policy can do now is to prevent the system from slipping further downwards. It is much more a question of liquidity in the system, which the RBI should be looking at. How one plays that out is the question.

If you look at the budget which was laid, what it essentially suggests is that the nature of the problem continues to remain, which is a lot of entities outside of the central government are going to be stressed in terms of their liquid positions and that's a problem monetary policy has to consciously take on board because the fiscal policy hasn't done it for them.

So, the questions then become more complex in terms of what kind of liquidity are we talking about. It is not a question of just this budge, but of subsequent budgets from hereon that are we talking about transitory liquidity or we are talking about further permanent liquidity injection. That to my mind is really the critical question that the RBI faces.

Pronab Sen: This is the problem; what has happened is, if you look at the last couple of open market operation (OMOs) that the RBI has done, the fact of matter is that banks haven't participated in the OMO buys at all; it has been mostly the non-banking entities. So what has ended happening is the liquidity has essentially spilled over into the stock market rather than increasing the ability of the banks to lend. So, further OMOs, if they follow the same path, are not going to help. So you may want to look at a CRR cut.

Samiran Chakraborty: The big question is that it is a situation where growth is still slow. I get Sajjid Chinoy’s point that there could be an incremental improvement, but we are bouncing back from such a low level that it is always difficult to feel comfortable with small bounces because structurally it doesn’t seem like nothing much has changed on the growth front. So the growth worry remains.

But at the same time, the inflation situation, I would not say it is alarming, but at least needs a careful watch. So in that context, for the MPC to have much space for rate cuts in my view is limited.

The only thing that the MPC can try doing is to compress the term premium that is there. The fiscal has taken one good step towards that by not expanding the fiscal deficit too much.

Now it is part of RBI’s job to ensure that this is supported as much as possible through some kind of unconventional monetary policy support to ensure that more than 10 lakh crore of duration supply that is going to come next year that does not distort this yield curve again.

So in a limited sense, I think the growth support from monetary policies side can only come through a reduction in the term premium. I don’t see too much of a policy support coming from actual reduction in the rates.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh: I think the point is valid, but I am not sure whether the CRR cut at this point of time is going to help given the abundant liquidity in the system. I think the problem is same with we having an OMO and CRR has been used earlier also, but that is more of a monetary management.

So at this point of time using CRR as a tool for liquidity management even though that always has an advantage of pushing down the cost of the bank funds immediately, but I don’t think that could be an material option.

The one thing which the central bank actually can do and I think this is regarding the Samiran Chakraborty’s point of around 10-10.5 lakh crore of total supply of papers which are coming into the market, if we actually look into the distribution of papers of RBI, 0 to 5, 5 to 10 years, and more than 14 years of that, most of the players were participating in more than 14 players and not the banks, they are the insurance entity’s mutual funds.

So one way to look into is that you try to elongate that duration further so that the market appetite for these funds from these insurance companies goes up.

That will also solve the problem because there is another problem over here is that when you are getting a deficit of 3.8 percent you have taken a fiscal deviation, you have to also think of the clause whether you need to monetise that or not. So one way to get around is that elongate your duration.

Sajjid Chinoy: Let me make three quick points because I think this is a complicated topic. One is, the term premium has been going up for the last 3-4 years. So it is an equilibrium response to what is happening in the economy which is that savings have come down and are less than government’s public sector borrowing requirements. So you need a sustainable another source of demand.

What the budget is trying to do is, if you look at bond money around the world, now all of the money that goes to emerging market is passive sticky money that goes through indices. I think the government statement is important because what it is saying is, there will be new securities issued which will have no restrictions for non-residents to hold which is a prerequisite to being in global bond indices.

Now, the details are still to be worked out, I am glad the government has been cautious about this, not revealing too much, but the fact is, in the next few months if India does become part of an index, even if the initial weight is small because only a few securities are being liberalised, over time every new issuance if it is liberalized, then your flow gradually becomes a stock.

So the point number two is that you will see then sticky money coming in and think of that as an incremental source of savings. So global saving is complementing India’s saving and that should bring the term premium down. But let me make a final point though that complicates exchange rate management - you have more dollars coming in, the RBI has to intervene more aggressively and that complicates monetary management.

The last thing is, I am a little bit wary that just bringing term premium down will get better transmission into the banking system. 10 year bond yields have fallen almost a 100 basis points over the last 10 months, we haven’t seen deposit rates fall, so until other constraints in the system like small saving rates for example are brought down, I am not sure you get very high efficacy from bringing bond yields down in terms of translation to lower deposit rates.

Samiran Chakraborty: I think the number is even more than the Rs 2.4 lakh crore because Rs 2.4 lakh crore is just the financing for the central government fiscal deficit. If you take about Rs 1.3 lakh crore additional which is going to go to public sector companies as financing, so the total financing requirement out of small savings is Rs 3.7 lakh crore.

If you look at the first nine months of fiscal year 20, we have collected only about Rs 1.8 lakh crore. So there is big chunk of it to be collected in the last quarter itself and then for next year there is again a big assumption that the number will be almost equal to FY20.

I get it that there is this challenge that because we are in a sense financing the deficit now more explicitly through this small savings, there will be a temptation to keep this rate relatively higher. So that affects monetary policy transmission for sure. But I think the point that Dr. Sen was earlier mentioning also is important to understand, which is the disconnect between the M0 growth and the M3 growth.

He was probably suggesting CRR cut as a solution to that which is more of a mechanical nature that if you cut CRR then automatically your M3 growth grows up for a given level of M0 growth. But the bigger point is that there is an element of risk aversion in the system which is not letting M0 growth translate into M3 growth.

How do we address this risk aversion? It is a bit of a chicken and egg problem also that as growth is weak, there is uncertainty all around, the bank credit growth does not happen and if the bank credit growth does not happen, then M3 does not grow. So to solve this problem, I think that is where most of the policy making focus needs to be there, otherwise we will not have a situation where both the availability and cost of credit - both the things will be addressed at the same time. Otherwise we are either chasing the cost of credit or the availability of credit, not both.

Pronab Sen: It can and I am almost certain it will, but the point is that in so far as the NBFCs are concerned, frankly the MPC has very little leverage. A lot of the problems that we are seeing come into the MPC’s mandate through the banking sector, because most of these NBFCs have borrowed heavily from the banking sector. So they have to look closer to home and focus on the problems that the banking sector is facing because of the NBFC stress. That is why I said it then becomes important to make sure that the banks have the liquidity that they need.

Q: How much space does the MPC have therefore for rate cuts through the year, February and rest of 2020?

Sonal Verma: I think broadly the monetary policy, the pause in December was to assess whether the food spike is transient or not. While we have seen the vegetable prices correct, some of the other food prices have gone higher. So I don’t think we have clarity on the food side of inflation yet.

But budget clearly there is clarity in terms of the growth inflation impulses from the budget and the global outlook at the margin has deteriorated. So I think the bias on the monetary policy is still to support growth and ensure financial stability. Given there isn’t clarity on inflation yet, our view is the pause should be extended in February, but there is clearly room for a rate cut as we go forward. So we are still expecting a 25 basis points rate cut in the next quarter.