#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Growth may be slow for long, latest GDP data shows

Updated : December 01, 2019 07:38 PM IST

The Q2 GDP data shows that the manufacturing sector is actually in recession.
Capital formation for the half-year April-September is up only 4 percent versus 16.7 percent in the same period last year.
The tax revenues from April-October have grown by just 1.2 percent against the asking rate of 11 percent.
Growth may be slow for long, latest GDP data shows
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data

Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV