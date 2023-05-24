Growing energy consumption tells a good story: Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Petroleum Minister of India, expressed confidence in India's energy potential, stating, "Energy consumption growing tells a good story." He predicted that in the coming years, a significant portion of the world's energy, approximately 25 percent, would come from India.

At the CII Plenary Session, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Petroleum Minister, highlighted the country's energy growth and its commitment to sustainability. The minister discussed the importance of ensuring the availability and affordability of energy, emphasising that even a slight disruption in energy supply could have severe consequences for the nation's economy.

Puri expressed confidence in India's energy potential, stating, "Energy consumption growing tells a good story." He predicted that in the coming years, a significant portion of the world's energy, approximately 25 percent, would come from India. This forecast underlines India's rising prominence in the global energy landscape.

Highlighting the significance of energy availability, Puri pointed out that approximately 60 million people visit petrol pumps in India every day. The uninterrupted availability of energy is crucial to sustaining this enormous demand and driving the country's economic growth.

Touching upon the impact of energy prices on inflation, the minister emphasised the need to strike a delicate balance. Puri stated, "If you raise prices of energy, then inflation is bound to go up." This remark referred to recent developments in the oil market, particularly in relation to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Puri reassured the audience that India's commitment to sustainability remains steadfast. He said, "We have not allowed availability and affordability to dilute our commitment to sustainability." The minister's statement underscores the country's dedication to a greener and more environmentally friendly energy future.

Addressing the transition to cleaner fuels, Puri outlined the success of Indian companies in adopting compressed natural gas (CNG) as an alternative to conventional fuels. He declared, "Energy transition in India is a good story." This shift towards CNG demonstrates India's proactive approach to reducing emissions and promoting cleaner energy sources.

Looking ahead, the minister highlighted green hydrogen as the real success story in India's energy transition. Puri expressed optimism, stating, "People wanting energy affordability and availability is a good thing for the economy." This sentiment reflects the government's recognition of the positive economic impact that can arise from meeting the energy needs of the population.

Puri concluded by stating that the Indian government has established an ecosystem to facilitate the development and adoption of green hydrogen. He said, "Green hydrogen is a real story which will now unfold." This remark underscores the government's commitment to supporting the growth of green hydrogen technologies, which have the potential to revolutionise the energy sector and contribute to a sustainable future.