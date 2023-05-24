English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsGrowing energy consumption tells a good story: Hardeep Singh Puri

Growing energy consumption tells a good story: Hardeep Singh Puri

Growing energy consumption tells a good story: Hardeep Singh Puri
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 7:38:46 PM IST (Published)

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Petroleum Minister of India, expressed confidence in India's energy potential, stating, "Energy consumption growing tells a good story." He predicted that in the coming years, a significant portion of the world's energy, approximately 25 percent, would come from India.

At the CII Plenary Session, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Petroleum Minister, highlighted the country's energy growth and its commitment to sustainability. The minister discussed the importance of ensuring the availability and affordability of energy, emphasising that even a slight disruption in energy supply could have severe consequences for the nation's economy.

Puri expressed confidence in India's energy potential, stating, "Energy consumption growing tells a good story." He predicted that in the coming years, a significant portion of the world's energy, approximately 25 percent, would come from India. This forecast underlines India's rising prominence in the global energy landscape.
Highlighting the significance of energy availability, Puri pointed out that approximately 60 million people visit petrol pumps in India every day. The uninterrupted availability of energy is crucial to sustaining this enormous demand and driving the country's economic growth.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X