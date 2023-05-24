Growing energy consumption tells a good story: Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Petroleum Minister of India, expressed confidence in India's energy potential, stating, "Energy consumption growing tells a good story." He predicted that in the coming years, a significant portion of the world's energy, approximately 25 percent, would come from India.

At the CII Plenary Session, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Petroleum Minister, highlighted the country's energy growth and its commitment to sustainability. The minister discussed the importance of ensuring the availability and affordability of energy, emphasising that even a slight disruption in energy supply could have severe consequences for the nation's economy.

Puri expressed confidence in India's energy potential, stating, "Energy consumption growing tells a good story." He predicted that in the coming years, a significant portion of the world's energy, approximately 25 percent, would come from India. This forecast underlines India's rising prominence in the global energy landscape.

Highlighting the significance of energy availability, Puri pointed out that approximately 60 million people visit petrol pumps in India every day. The uninterrupted availability of energy is crucial to sustaining this enormous demand and driving the country's economic growth.