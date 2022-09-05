GoM open to view of levying different GST rates on online gaming, casinos and horse racing

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini After the meeting of the Group of Ministers today, Conrad Sangma said that the ministers would seek legal opinion on the applicable rate and valuation base to be considered for levying of GST on online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) formed to decide GST rates on online gaming, casinos and horse racing is open to the view of levying different rates and considering different valuation mechanism for all three, if required, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

However, the GST Council nominated GoM, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has not finalised any view as yet on the rates for the three games which are different in nature, they added.

After the meeting of the Group of Ministers today, Conrad Sangma said that the ministers would seek legal opinion on the applicable rate and valuation base to be considered for levying of GST on online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

"After taking the opinion of stakeholders & after successive meetings to seek the suggestions of all members, we will take legal opinion before submitting the final report," said Sangma.

Legal opinions will help the GoM to make up its mind, said the sources.

The GoM has been deliberating finalising a common valuation mechanism and hiking and bringing the GST rate on online gaming, casinos and horse racing at par at 28 percent but has not yet reached a consensus.

The GoM aims to finalise the report in the next seven-ten days.

Casino operator Delta Corp's stock settled flat at Rs 211 per share on BSE.