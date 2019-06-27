Groundwater levels dip acutely in north India

The southern states of Kerala, Telangana and Puducherry recorded a decline of 40 to 46 percent. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which is facing a huge water crisis, saw a 60 percent tumble.
Punjab, a leading agrarian state, suffered the highest 84 percent decline in groundwater levels in the 216 wells monitored followed by Uttar Pradesh, which recorded 83 percent dip in 563 wells.
Tripura in the northeast saw the lowest decline of 16 percent dip.
