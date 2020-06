The gross advance tax collection in the first quarter of the current fiscal declined over 30 percent due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The fall in tax collections was mainly due to poor business performance of both large and small taxpayers, a government official said on Tuesday.

However, the tax collections are likely to improve as banks are still updating tax collections figures to the Finance Ministry.

The government had imposed a lockdown during the first two months of the June quarter, in order to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. This had resulted in the closure of around 80 percent of the country's economic activities.