Greta Thunberg scolds Davos elites over climate as Trump arrives
Updated : January 21, 2020 04:35 PM IST
Trump has pulled the US out of the Paris accord to limit climate change and has traded barbs with Thunberg on social media.
Thunberg said the time for action was now, that being at the top of the agenda meant nothing if the world doesn't get to grips with the climate emergency.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more