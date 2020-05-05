  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Green recovery can revive virus-hit economies and tackle climate change, reveals study

Updated : May 05, 2020 10:03 AM IST

Industrialised countries should focus on backing "clean physical infrastructure," such as solar or wind farms, upgrading electric grids or boosting the use of hydrogen.
With major economies drawing up enormous economic packages to cushion the shock of the coronavirus pandemic, many investors, politicians and businesses see a unique opportunity to drive a shift to a low-carbon future.
Green recovery can revive virus-hit economies and tackle climate change, reveals study

You May Also Like

Karnataka sees liquor sales worth Rs 45 crore on day 1 as wine shops open

Karnataka sees liquor sales worth Rs 45 crore on day 1 as wine shops open

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair postponed to October 1, 2021

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair postponed to October 1, 2021

Expect Q1 to be a washout going by early indications: Asian Paints MD and CEO

Expect Q1 to be a washout going by early indications: Asian Paints MD and CEO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement