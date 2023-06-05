Definition of Green Hydrogen nearing finalisation, scheme to kickstart manufacturing to be ready in June: MNRE Secretary

Having mapped around 300 key standards from across the world, the working group sent its first report last month along with 100 priority recommendations for notification by the government. In absence of global standards for 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers, the working group had to make new standards for India.

The draft definition of Green Hydrogen in India is nearing finalisation and is likely to be issued this month. The definition will specify the threshold carbon emissions needed to classify Hydrogen as ‘green’, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla told CNBC-TV18.

He further added that a working group to prepare draft standards & regulations was already in place for a year before the Green Hydrogen Mission was launched.

The working group consisted of 3 sub-groups headed by the private sector, and also featured representatives from government bodies like MoRTH, DPIIT, BIS, PNGRB, PESO and OISD. The sub-groups focused on aspects of production & use, transportation & storage, and mobility; and observed similar norms made by other countries or private organisations during the process.

While the government hopes to implement the initial set of recommendations by March 2024, the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has identified the needed qualifications and has already begun work on skilling for Green Hydrogen. Rs. 17,500 crores out of the 19,700 crore-budget of the Green Hydrogen Mission are to be given to green hydrogen producers & electrolyser manufacturers, for both of which the drafts are ready, and the government is aiming to come out with schemes this month.

With 19 projects on electrolysis manufacturing already announced, Bhalla said that the concepts for a pilot project have been made after work on R&D, standards and regulations; and now the concerned ministries will have to develop more details.

States have already been consulted on Green Hydrogen, while the empowered group and the advisory group have also met. He added that the basic concept of Hydrogen hubs has already been made, but will be examined through stakeholder consultation.

The Secretary said that a total of 40 projects aimed at domestic supply or export have been announced so far for Green Hydrogen or Ammonia production, and adding from a Green Hydrogen equivalent said that a production of 3.5 MMT per year can be achieved once all under-construction private projects start working: against a production target of 5 MMT per year as per the Green Hydrogen Mission​.​ ​