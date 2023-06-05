Definition of Green Hydrogen nearing finalisation, scheme to kickstart manufacturing to be ready in June: MNRE Secretary

Having mapped around 300 key standards from across the world, the working group sent its first report last month along with 100 priority recommendations for notification by the government. In absence of global standards for 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers, the working group had to make new standards for India.

The draft definition of Green Hydrogen in India is nearing finalisation and is likely to be issued this month. The definition will specify the threshold carbon emissions needed to classify Hydrogen as ‘green’, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla told CNBC-TV18.

He further added that a working group to prepare draft standards & regulations was already in place for a year before the Green Hydrogen Mission was launched.