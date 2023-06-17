CNBC TV18
Need to mobilise domestic and international investment flows to meet green finance needs: SBI Chairman

Need to mobilise domestic and international investment flows to meet green finance needs: SBI Chairman

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 17, 2023 8:56:08 PM IST (Published)

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara was speaking at a 'climate finance and risk' event in New Delhi. He also stressed on how important climate-focused frameworks that were backed by central regulations was.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara on Saturday, Tuesday, said there is a need to mobilise domestic as well as international flows from retail and institutional investors in order to meet the green finance needs.

Khara was speaking at a 'climate finance and risk' event in New Delhi. He also stressed on how important climate-focused frameworks that were backed by central regulations was.
“There is a need to mobilise domestic and international flows from retail as well as institutional investors to meet the green finance needs; and robust climate focused frameworks backed by central regulations," he said.
