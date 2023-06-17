Need to mobilise domestic and international investment flows to meet green finance needs: SBI Chairman

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara was speaking at a 'climate finance and risk' event in New Delhi. He also stressed on how important climate-focused frameworks that were backed by central regulations was.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara on Saturday, Tuesday, said there is a need to mobilise domestic as well as international flows from retail and institutional investors in order to meet the green finance needs.

“There is a need to mobilise domestic and international flows from retail as well as institutional investors to meet the green finance needs; and robust climate focused frameworks backed by central regulations," he said.