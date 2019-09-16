Economy
Greece seeks permission to repay part of IMF loans early
Updated : September 16, 2019 10:57 PM IST
Greece owes the IMF about 9 billion euros after it was bailed out on three occasions
Greece finance minister says that the country can currently borrow and raise money much cheaper in the markets
