Govt’s internal assessment shows LPG consumers ready to pay Rs 1,000 per cylinder; no clarity on subsidy

An internal assessment by the government has shown that consumers of LPG cylinders are willing to pay Rs 1,000 per cylinder, highly placed sources at North Block told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday. CNBC-TV18 has further learnt that there is no clarity within the government on providing a subsidy after LPG prices shot up.

Sources say the government may look at either a no-subsidy regime or provide subsidies to select consumers going forward. Though the government is yet to firm up on the subsidy, it is clear that the threshold of annual income upto 10 lakh is set to go and it may look at select Ujjwala beneficiaries or altogether end subsidy on LPG , they said.

It is noteworthy that no subsidy has been provided to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumers in a few markets since May 2020, when the crude prices crashed on account of the coronavirus pandemic. The government, however, continues to provide subsidy to consumers in far-flung and/or remote areas.

At one point select districts in 15 states were getting subsidy but now only eight states and Union territories like Ladakh, Lakshwadeep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and a few eastern states are part of the LPG subsidy.

Meanwhile, the subsidy outgo, i.e, the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) on LPG for FY21 was Rs 3,559 crore as against Rs 24,468 crore in FY20. The DBT scheme was introduced in January 2015 under which consumers would pay full (market) price for non-subsidised cylinders LPG cylinders , while the government reimburses a subsidy amount directly into their bank accounts.

The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder on September 1 following which the cost of a domestic 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder in Delhi is Rs 884.50 per cylinder. In Mumbai, the rate of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is now Rs 884.50 and Rs 900.50 in Chennai.