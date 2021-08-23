Govt's FY22 asset monetisation target stands at Rs 88,000 crore; Rs 1.5 lakh cr annual outlay

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said that the government's FY22 asset monetisation target stands at Rs 88,000 crore, while the annual outlay is Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Kant said that projects have been identified to monetise assets over the next four years.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Plan for monetising infrastructure assets across sectors.

She also said the asset monetisation does not involve selling of land and it is about monetising brownfield assets.

Projects have been identified across sectors, with roads, railways and power being the top segments.

"NMP estimates aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crore through core assets of central government over the four-year period from FY 2022 to FY 2025," she said. "

Ownership of assets will remain with the government and there will be a mandatory hand-back." Asset monetisation will unlock resources and lead to value unlocking, she said.

Union Budget 2021-22 had identified monetisation of operating public infrastructure assets as a key means for sustainable infrastructure financing. Towards this, the Budget provided for preparation of a 'National Monetisation Pipeline' of potential brownfield infrastructure assets. NITI Aayog in consultation with infra line ministries has prepared the report on NMP.

