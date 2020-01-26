Govt's fiscal woes to mount as gross spending to rise by 20%
Updated : January 26, 2020 04:47 PM IST
The total budgeted expenditure of the central government for 2019-20 is Rs 27.86 lakh crore.
Government of India securities maturing in next fiscal as per RBI list of liabilities amounts to Rs 2.47 lakh crore.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more