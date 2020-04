The central government has yet to formally notify the latest hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for over 48 lakh government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners, which was cleared by the Cabinet on March 13.

“The government has not notified the Cabinet decision on last DA hike”, sources told CNBCTV18.

The latest additional instalment of DA and DR was to be effective from Jan 1 and the cabinet had approved a hike from 17 percent to 21 percent of the basic pay/pension.

An official release on the Cabinet decision on March 13 said, “ The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs 12,510 crore per annum and Rs 14,595 crore in financial year 2020-21 (for a period of 14 months from January, 2020 to February, 2021). It will benefit about 48.34 lakh central government employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners.”

Sources say the reason for the government’s silence over the revised DA, DR is that considering the Rs 14,000 crore additional pay out, and the government’s changed expenditure priorities, some of the DA instalments may be deferred or rolled over to a later period.

The first relief package under Garib Kalyan Yogana announced on March 26, was followed by a cut in expenditure limits for various ministries and departments for the first quarter. Spending limits were cut by 31-48 percent for a number of departments and ministries, but those directly in the forefront of COVID-related relief operations, were exempted

One can expect more of such measures in the coming days as the government rejigs its expenditure to create fiscal headroom for a second relief package for sectors worst hit by the coronavirus epidemic.