As GST completes 3 years of implementation, revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday said the government was looking closely to streamline the indirect tax reform further when it comes to revenue augmentation measures and meeting the obligation of paying 14 percent compensation to states.

Pandey said the IT backbone of the system has helped bring reform to get over 46 crore tax returns filed, directly through the IT system.

"During the last 3 years, more than 46 crore tax returns have been filed, more than Rs 25 lakh crore have been collected through the GST system, completely online. Every month more than 1 crore returns get filed, it could be possible only because of the robust I-T system," said Pandey.

Pandey is also chairman of GSTN - Goods and Services Tax Network, a non-government, private limited company, set up primarily to provide IT infrastructure and services to central, state governments, tax payers and other stakeholders for implementation of GST.

During the first year of GST roll-out, FY17-18, the monthly average collections were at Rs 89,000 crore, in the second year, FY18-19, the monthly average was Rs 98,000 crore and in the third year, FY19-20, it had risen to more than Rs 1 lakh crore of average monthly collections.

"We saw more than Rs1 lakh crore of average monthly collections in the last fiscal, despite the fact that from July-Dec, 2019, the economy witnessed a slower growth across sectors and internationally also there were growth challenges which were seen. The last fortnight of March was also disturbed due to COVID-19 and the lockdown, given all these hiccups, the average collection of more than Rs 1 lakh crore in FY20 is encouraging."

On Wednesday, the government also released GST collections for the first quarter of FY21. In this quarter, GST collections recorded between April 1 – 30 June, were at Rs 1,85,220 crore. June collections were Rs 90,917 crore, for May GST collections were Rs 62,009 crore and for April, they were Rs 32,294 crore.

"In FY19-20, the nominal growth rate was 7.5% and our domestic GST Collections grew by 9%. We saw a positive tax buoyancy in FY20. Impact of both, lockdown and unlock relaxations are visible in the monthly collections,” Pandey added.

“June collections are a combination of transactions done in March, April and May. But, Significant portion of June collections, is also of IGST collections from cutoms on imports. GS from domestic activities in June is more than Rs74000 crore which shows that the economy is piking up. The trend in collections clearly show that economic activities are improving month by month, the economic activities are on a rise."

Some of the immediate challenges that the GST is facing today are the needs to have funds in the compensation cess kitty to pay off states, as per the constitutional commitment of 14 percent guaranteed revenues and how overall revenues can be augmented of both centre and states.

The 40th GST Council meeting, held on Jun12, noted that the government required Rs 12,500 crore a month during December 2019-March 2020 to meet the compensation dues and the compensation requirements in the current year will be comparatively much higher due to lower GST collections during the year.

The Centre had asked the Council to come up with possible measures to raise revenue collections and compensation funds, as the GST revenue shortfall of states has risen from 12.3 percent during FY18-19 to 22.9 percent during FY19-20.

The total compensation collected from July 2017 till April 2020 is Rs 2,54,272 crore. The total GST compensation released from July 2017-February 2020 is Rs 2,46,259 crore and the balance available in the compensation kitty is Rs 8,013 crore. The Centre has used earlier unappropriated IGST collections due to states for settling compensation dues for December 2019-February 2020 period.

Reacting to this and understanding that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has decided to call a GST Council meet, specifically on addressing the compensation fund challenges in July, after all states writing to centre with suggestions on how these funds can be raised, he explained.

Pandey told CNBCTV18, " The compensation gap will depend on how much of GST revenues we collect. The compensation gap will accordingly be assessed. If the money collected under the compensation cess is lower then the council will have to take a decision. The discussion on how to meet compensation requirements is still continuing at the Council. It will be pre-mature for me to say what will be the council's call. "

The GST Council had also advised Centre in the mean time to take a view from the law ministry to assess whether GST Council can borrow the required funds from market to compensate the states and pay it off later on.

When asked, Pandey said "the law ministry’s view on market borrowing will be discussed in the Council. I can’t divulge with the details. We are still in the process of obtaining suggestions from states on how to collect more funds to meet compensation requirements. The date of next Council meet, especially to discuss compensation, will be decided only once all suggestions come in."

The other challenge that the Council is witnessing is how to augment revenue collections, he explained.