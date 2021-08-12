Govt willing to hear and respond to industry, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the Indian economy has benefitted from collective thinking and coordinated efforts and thanked the Indian industry for staying level-headed while facing the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Finance Minister said that the government is committed to the revival of the economy and will continue to undertake various steps to boost growth, adding that the government is willing to hear and respond to industry.

"Time has come for the industry to come forward and make investments, push economic recovery," she said.

She added that the Modi government has shown commitment to reforms even during the pandemic.

The Finance Ministry said that GST compensation to states will be paid in time so that they can undertake developmental activities.