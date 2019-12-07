Economy
Govt will do more on stimulus to tackle slowdown, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Updated : December 07, 2019 01:32 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the Hindustan Times leadership Summit that her focus is on ensuring more is done for more stimulus to tackle economic slowdown.
Nirmala Sitharaman said there is a recovery in some sectors but others still need some help.
