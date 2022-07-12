Govt wants ministries to use subsidies prudently as supplementary grants unlikely in Monsoon Session

The government is unlikely to bring first supplementary demands for grants in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. The government is of the view that food and fertiliser subsidy provisions need to be used prudently before demands for supplementary grants are made.

"The government has asked ministries and departments to first exhaust budget provisions and get their schemes appraised and approved before asking for more. While priorities will be handled, departments have been asked to manage non-priority spending within budgets," sources told CNBC-TV18.

Departments would need to relook the way schemes are financed if availing more funds within the first four months of the financial year, the sources said, adding, "The departments need to ensure that they conform to extant financial guidelines as following procedures is intrinsic to ensuring accountability."

The sources said that the government is likely to handle priority demands but departments have been asked to manage non-priority spending within budgets.

The Monsoon Session is to commence on July 18, the day the presidential poll will be held, and could conclude on August 12.

This could be the last session in the existing Parliament building, as the Lok Sabha Speaker on several occasions has announced that the 2022 Winter Session would be held in the new building.