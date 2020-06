The government may soon permit export of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, face masks, and ventilators, given excess domestic capacity and manufacturers getting export order requests.

“Right now there are many PPE and mask manufacturers in the country; the units are working at full capacity and the supply is almost double the demand," a senior government official, who did not want to be named told CNBC-TV18.

"Many manufacturers are getting requests for exports,” he said.

The Empowered Group 3, under the COVID-19 outbreak management headed by pharmaceutical secretary PD Vaghela has received requests from manufacturers that they be allowed to export surplus production.

PPE and mask manufacturers are getting export order requests from US, UK, Nigeria, Germany, Spain, Russia, and Uganda.

To begin with, export prohibition on PPE and masks will be lifted, and later, the restrictions on export of ventilators too will be eased, sources said.

“Empowered Group 3 is in discussions with the DGFT (Director General of Foreign Trade) to allow exports,” the government official said.

The government has noted that there is an excess capacity of PPE kits and masks in the country. India is manufacturing around 6 lakh units of PPE and around 1.5 crore masks daily.