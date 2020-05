The government will enhance the quantum of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) up to 30 percent for social infrastructure projects, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

For the creation of social infrastructure projects supported by central government, states or statutory bodies, the government has made a provision of Rs 8,100 crore which will be in the form of viability gap funding.

For other sectors, VGF existing support of 20 percent each from government, state or statutory bodies shall continue, Sitharaman said.

Social infrastructure projects such as hospitals and schools will benefit from higher VGF.

Sitharaman on Saturday announced that eight sectors will undergo structural reforms, which include coal, minerals, defence production, airspace managements & airports, MRO, power distribution companies in UTs, space and atomic energy.