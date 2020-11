The Narendra Modi government on Thursday said it will provide Rs 65,000 crore to ensure adequate availability of fertilisers to farmers to enable the timely availability of fertilisers in the upcoming crop season.

Announcing the stimulus for the agriculture sector, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said increased supply of fertilisers at subsidised rates will help 140 million farmers.

She further said, "There is an estimated increase in fertiliser usage of 17.8 percent over the actual usage of 2019-20 of 571 metric tonne. The increase is on account of favourable monsoons and the resultant increase in sown area."

The fertiliser consumption which was 499 million tonne in 2016-17 is expected to increase to 673 million tonne in 2020-21.