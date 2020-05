The government will soon launch an Affordable Rental Housing scheme under the PM Awas Yojana for migrant workers and urban poor who are facing challenges in getting houses at an affordable rent, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The scheme will be launched under PMAY to provide ease of living at affordable rent by converting government funded housing in the cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) under PPP mode through the concessionaire.

The scheme will be incentivizing manufacturing units, industries, institutions, associations to develop ARHC on their private land and operate.

Further, under the scheme, the state government agencies and central government organizations will be incentivized on similar lines to develop ARHC.

The Ministry will issue detailed guidelines for it.