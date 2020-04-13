  • SENSEX
Govt to issue sovereign gold bond in six tranches between April and September

Updated : April 13, 2020 09:54 PM IST

The first tranche named 2020-21 Series I will be available for subscription from April 20-24 and will be issued on April 28.
The minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold, while the tenor of the bond will be for a period of eight years with exit option after fifth year to be exercised on the interest payment dates.
