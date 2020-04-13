Govt to issue sovereign gold bond in six tranches between April and September

The Union government on Monday announced the issuance of sovereign gold bonds. The decision has been made in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, and the bonds will be issued in six tranches from April 2020 to September 2020, the finance ministry said in a press release.

The first tranche named 2020-21 Series I will be available for subscription from April 20-24 and will be issued on April 28. The last tranche called 2020-21 Series VI can be subscribed from August 31-September 4. It will be issued on September 8.

Here is the subscription and issuance schedule of all six tranches:

The press release stated: “The Bonds will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks(except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.”

The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, Hindu undivided families (HUFs), trusts, universities and charitable Institutions, the release added.

Further, the minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold, while the tenor of the bond will be for a period of eight years with exit option after fifth year to be exercised on the interest payment dates.

On the bond pricing, the release stated: “Price of Bond will be fixed in Indian Rupees on the basis of simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited for the last 3 working days of the week preceding the subscription period.

“The issue price of the Gold Bonds will be Rs.50 per gram less for those who subscribe online and pay through digital mode.”

On the interest rate, the release said: “The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 percent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value.”