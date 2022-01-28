Govt to issue order for new CEA shortly; V Anantha Nageswaran front runner for role

The government will be shortly issuing an order for the appointment of Chief Economic Advisor. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Anantha Nageswaran was the front runner for the role.

Nageswaran has held several leadership roles in macro-economic and capital market research for several private wealth management institutions in Switzerland and in Singapore between 1994 and 2011. He was Dean, IFMR Graduate School of Business (Krea University) from October 2018 to December 2019.

The previous CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian stepped down from in position after the completion of his three-year tenure, and returned to academia.

Nageswaran helped co-found the Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy and helped launch the first impact investment fund of the Aavishkaar Group in 2001. In October 2019, he was appointed as a part-time member to the Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister of India for a period of two years.

He is co-author of the book, ‘Economics of Derivatives' and ‘Derivatives’ and co-author of the work ‘Can India grow?’, which has been published by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in November 2016. ‘The rise of Finance: Causes, Consequences and Cures’ published by the Cambridge University Press is his most recent (co-authored) work.