In the context of the COVID-19 situation and with a view to provide immediate relief to the business entities and individuals, it has been decided to issue all the pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, immediately.

This would benefit around 14 lakh taxpayers, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"It has also been decided to issue all pending GST and custom refunds, which would provide benefit to around 1 lakh business entities, including MSME. Thus, the total refund granted will be approximately Rs. 18,000 crore."

The government's announcements come in the wake of the overall slowdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Even as its own revenues have been pressured, the government has tried to crank up spending in order to help individuals, businesses and state governments to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects.

Today, the Centre released about Rs 14,000 crore owed to states as part of the GST compensation.

In March, it launched a Rs 2.7 lakh crore stimulus package to help counter the slowdown even as media reports say another package may around the corner.