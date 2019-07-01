Govt to introduce further reforms in GST today to mark 2 years of rollout
Updated : July 01, 2019 07:39 AM IST
The ministry said it will introduce the new return system on a trial basis from July 1 and on mandatory basis from October 1.
With regards to single cash ledger, the government will rationalise the ledger in such a manner that earlier 20 heads are merged into 5 major heads, it added.
