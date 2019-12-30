Economy
Govt to focus on GST rejig after budget on February 1, says report
Updated : December 30, 2019 08:44 AM IST
A major focus area will be to address revenue shortfall and compensation to states for their GST-related losses.
At the GST Council’s meeting on 18 December, officials made a presentation on revenue trends and suggestions on rejigging tax rates and slabs.
Since the rollout of GST, tax cuts and exemptions have made it revenue-deficient rather than revenue-neutral, as originally envisaged.
