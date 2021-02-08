Economy Govt to expedite creation of National Monetisation Pipeline; core group discusses roadmap for asset monetisation Updated : February 08, 2021 07:39 PM IST Government looking to conclude strategic sale of BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, BEML, Pawan Hans and Neelachal Ispat Nigam in next fiscal Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply