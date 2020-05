Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the 4th tranche of the economic stimulus package on Saturday, said that the government will develop research reactor in PPP mode for the production of medical isotopes. This is aimed at promoting welfare of humanity through affordable treatment for cancer and other diseases, she added.

The FM also said that the government will establish facilities in PPP mode to use irradiation technology for food preservation to compliment agriculture reforms and assist farmers.

To link India's robust start-up ecosystem to the nuclear sector, technology development cum incubation centres will be set up for fostering synergy between research facilities and tech entrepreneurs.

The FM, in the 4th tranche, announced structural reforms in eight sectors including coal, minerals, defence production, airspace managements & airports, MRO, power distribution companies in UTs, space and atomic energy.