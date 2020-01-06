Economy
Govt to cut spending by Rs 2.2 lakh crore as tax revenues lag, says report
Updated : January 06, 2020 11:12 AM IST
The actual expenditure this year is expected to be around Rs25.6 lakh crore, or 92 percent of the BE, and the spending reduction could see the sharpest decline since 2015.
