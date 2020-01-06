Govt to cut spending by Rs 2.2 lakh crore as tax revenues lag, says report

In an attempt at fiscal prudence, the Union government is set to cut the annual budgetary expenditure for FY20 by Rs 2.2 lakh crore or 8 percent of the budget estimate (BE) as tax revenues remain significantly lower than the required rate, Financial Express reported. Most ministries will bear the brunt of cost cutting, it added.

In a release dated December 27, the department of economic affairs said that the expenditure would be cut in the last quarter/month of FY20 in view of the fiscal position of the government. “Considering the fiscal position of the government in the current financial year, it has been decided to cap the expenditure in the last quarter/last month of the current financial year,” the DEA said in the official memorandum.

The actual expenditure this year is expected to be around Rs25.6 lakh crore, or 92 percent of the BE, and the spending reduction could see the sharpest decline since 2015, the first term of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government, the FE report added.