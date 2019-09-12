Govt to come out withÂ new export credit scheme, says Piyush GoyalÂ 

The government is concerned about a 23 percent annualÂ fall in export credit and will soon offer a new scheme to exporters.

Speaking at the Board of Trade meeting in Delhi today, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said: "We are very concerned that it (export credit)Â has fallen. Surely very soon, we will come up with the contours of a very vibrant programme which will particularly support MSMEs, and more importantly make available foreignÂ exchange credit available to as many as you are willing to take foreign exchange credit at very competitive rates."

Goyal added that forex credit will be provided at sub 4 percent rates. "We shall shortly be coming out with the contours that has been finalised among the RBI, finance ministry and commerce ministry," the minister added.

The new credit scheme will have a 90 percent insurance cover as against the current norm of 60 percent.Â The enhanced insurance cover is expected to give comfort to banks in lending to exporters.

As per government data, export credit in FY19 stood at Rs 9.57 lakh crore vs Rs 12.39 lakh crore in FY18.