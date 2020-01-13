Economy
Govt to announce direct tax immunity scheme in upcoming budget, says report
Updated : January 13, 2020 11:31 AM IST
According to the report, the proposal is being examined currently and would allow the assessees to revise their previously declared income without being afraid of past cases being opened up.
The report said that the decision will help in improving compliance and will increase tax revenue for the government.
