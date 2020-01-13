Govt to announce direct tax immunity scheme in upcoming budget, says report

The government is likely to come up with an immunity scheme for direct taxes in the upcoming budget, allowing assessees to declare the additional income of the previous five to six years without any penalty, reported Business Standard.

According to the report, the proposal is being examined currently and would allow the assessees to revise their previously declared income without being afraid of past cases being opened up, or prosecution.

The report said that the decision will help in improving compliance and will increase tax revenue for the government, which is currently struggling to meet its target.

With this, the Centre is projecting earnings worth Rs 50,000 crore, the report said.

"People who want to declare more income from the previous year do not do so because the moment they do, they are taken up for scrutiny, investigation, and prosecution, and penalties are imposed upon them," an official was quoted as saying in the report.