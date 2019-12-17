Govt starts consultation with large corporates to boost investment: Report

The government has begun consultations with the country’s top 25 corporate houses and banks to assess their investment plans and try resolve issues they face to expand their businesses , reported Times of India.

According to the report, the consultations were being held with the corporate houses which include Tata, Reliance, Mahindra, Birla, Adanis, Infosys and Wipro, among others.

Piyush Goyal, Union commerce and industry minister, has undertaken the initiative as a part of Project Management Cell (PMC) and already consulted with companies such as Maruti Suzuki and Hindustan Unilever, the report added quoting sources.