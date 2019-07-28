Business
Government sole owner of RBI profits, surpluses, says RSS' Swadeshi Jagran Manch
Updated : July 28, 2019 05:25 PM IST
The government had set up a six-member committee headed by former RBI Governor Jalan to examine the central bank's requirements on provisions, reserves and buffers to determine how much of the reserves could be transferred to the government.
As per the annual report of RBI, the total reserves are Rs 9.59 lakh crore.
