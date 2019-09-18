Business
Govt scraps 5% import duty on open cell TV panel to boost manufacturing
Updated : September 18, 2019 12:13 PM IST
Open cell panel is an important part of TV manufacturing and cover more than half cost of the unit.
The move would also help to reduce the price of TV panel by around three percent.
The government had imposed a custom duty of 5 percent on import of such panel on June 30, 2017.
