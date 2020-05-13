  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Govt revises definition of MSMEs, introduces turnover criterion

Updated : May 13, 2020 05:18 PM IST

The union government on Wednesday revised its definition of mirco, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with an upward revision of investment limit, and an additional turnover criterion.
Under the new definition, manufacturing and services companies with an investment under Rs 1 crore and turnover below Rs 5 crore will be classified as micro.
Those with investment below Rs 10 crore and turnover under Rs 50 crore will be classified as small enterprises, while companies having investment under Rs 20 crore and turnover below Rs 100 crore will be termed medium enterprises.
Govt revises definition of MSMEs, introduces turnover criterion

You May Also Like

1,162 new COVID-19 cases takes tally to 17,822 in Bangladesh

1,162 new COVID-19 cases takes tally to 17,822 in Bangladesh

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

Maruti Suzuki Q4FY20 net profit falls 28% YoY to Rs 1,291.7 crore, sales volume dips 16%

Maruti Suzuki Q4FY20 net profit falls 28% YoY to Rs 1,291.7 crore, sales volume dips 16%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement