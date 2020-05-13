Govt revises definition of MSMEs, introduces turnover criterion

The union government on Wednesday revised its definition of mirco, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with an upward revision of investment limit, and an additional turnover criterion.

Additionally, the distinction between manufacturing and service sector has been removed. Necessary amendments to law to legalise the revision will be brought about in the future, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during her press conference on Wednesday.

Under the new definition, manufacturing and services companies with an investment under Rs 1 crore and turnover below Rs 5 crore will be classified as micro.

Those with investment below Rs 10 crore and turnover under Rs 50 crore will be classified as small enterprises, while companies having investment under Rs 20 crore and turnover below Rs 100 crore will be termed medium enterprises.

Earlier, manufacturing companies with investment under Rs 25 lakh were classified as micro, while firms with investment under Rs 5 crore were considered small and those under Rs 10 crore were termed medium.

For service sector, the corresponding sums were Rs 10 lakh, Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore.

In the earlier system, turnover was not an eligibility criterion.

Sitharaman’s press conference has been held to demarcate the distribution of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the government’s mission to make India Aatma Nirbhar a day earlier.