Govt revises definition of MSMEs, introduces turnover criterion
Updated : May 13, 2020 05:18 PM IST
The union government on Wednesday revised its definition of mirco, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with an upward revision of investment limit, and an additional turnover criterion.
Under the new definition, manufacturing and services companies with an investment under Rs 1 crore and turnover below Rs 5 crore will be classified as micro.
Those with investment below Rs 10 crore and turnover under Rs 50 crore will be classified as small enterprises, while companies having investment under Rs 20 crore and turnover below Rs 100 crore will be termed medium enterprises.