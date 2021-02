The government has released a new 'Public Sector Enterprise Policy', under which atomic energy, space, defence, trans and telecom, power, petro, coal, other minerals, banking, insurance and financial services will be classified as strategic sectors.

The remaining companies in strategic sectors will be considered for privatization/merger/closure and non-strategic sectors will be considered for privatization, where feasible or for closure.

In strategic sectors, the minimum presence of existing companies at the holding level will be retained under government control.

The government, however, said that the ongoing strategic divestment of CPSEs won’t be affected by this policy.