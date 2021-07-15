Govt releases draft drone rules; here are key changes proposed

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday released the updated Drone Rules, 2021 for public consultation.

'The Drone Rules, 2021' will replace the UAS Rules 2021 (released on March 12, 2021). The last date for receipt of public comments is August 5, 2021, MoCA said in a statement.

Here are key takeaways from the Draft Drone Rules, 2021:

1. Approvals abolished: Unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number, certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, operator permit, authorisation of R&D organisation, student remote pilot licence, remote pilot instructor authorisation, drone port authorisation etc.

2. Number of forms reduced from 25 to 6.

3. Fee reduced to nominal levels. No linkage with the size of the drone.

4. Safety features like ‘No permission – no take-off’ (NPNT), real-time tracking beacon, geo-fencing etc. to be notified in future. A six-month lead time will be provided for compliance.

5. Digital sky platform shall be developed as a business-friendly single-window online system.

6. There will be a minimal human interface on the digital sky platform and most permissions will be self-generated.

7. Interactive airspace map with green, yellow, and red zones will be displayed on the digital sky platform.

8. Yellow zone reduced from 45 km to 12 km from the airport perimeter.

9. No flight permission required up to 400 feet in green zones and up to 200 feet in the area between 8 and 12 km from the airport perimeter.

10. No pilot licence required for micro drones (for non-commercial use), nano drone and for R&D organisations.

11. No restriction on drone operations by foreign-owned companies registered in India.