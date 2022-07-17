Govt, RBI trying to smoothen rupee slide against US Dollar; Forex levels continue to be comfortable for RBI interventions

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are trying to smoothen the appreciation of the dollar against the Indian rupee, thereby making it more gradual, government sources told CNBC-TV18.

Emphasising the role of the RBI in managing the Indian currency, sources said the central bank regularly monitors the foreign exchange market and intervenes in situations of undue volatility. “For its interventions, it uses its foreign exchange reserves which continue to be at comfortable levels”, government sources added.

Both, the government and the central bank have been taking steps to attract dollar flows and the strength of the US dollar has been uniform this year. It has appreciated against many other currencies. For instance, the US dollar index against six major currencies – Euro, British pound, Japanese yen, Swiss franc, Canadian dollar and the Swedish krona - has gained 13.0 percent this year.

“So, the strength of the US dollar against the Indian rupee cannot be viewed as an isolated case. It is just part of the strength of the US dollar globally, against all currencies – developed or emerging”, government sources told CNBC-TV18.

In February, the conflict in Ukraine broke out which has raised the price of oil and also uncertainty. On account of both these reasons, investors have turned cautious. When they become cautious, they begin pulling money out of emerging markets like India. Foreign investors have pulled out nearly USD 31.5 billion totally from the beginning of 2021-22 and up to July 15th in 2022-23, government sources explain.

“The rise in the price of oil has also pushed up our import bill this year compared to last year. That means more demand for US dollars to pay for crude oil but to reiterate, the US dollar has not strengthened only against the Indian rupee but also against many currencies, including other major currencies. In fact, the US dollar has strengthened more against those currencies than against the Indian rupee,” sources added.