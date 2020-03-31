Agriculture Govt raises MNREGS wage, highest in 5 years, releases more funds to mitigate rural hardships Updated : March 31, 2020 11:48 PM IST Wage rates under MNREGS are revised every year based on Consumer Price Index (CPI)- Agricultural Labourers by the central government. A report recommended by a government-led committee has suggested linking MNREGS wage to CPI-rural as an appropriate index. The government has allocated Rs 61,500 crore for MNREGS and Rs 9196.92 crore for NSAP schemes for FY21.