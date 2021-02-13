Economy Govt pursuing reforms to make India one of world's top economies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Updated : February 13, 2021 04:27 PM IST She said her Budget for 2021-22, has provided the highest capex growth of 34.4 percent by providing more money to railways, roads and defence. On defence, she said revenue expenditure budgeted for 2021-22, is 1.3 percent more than the previous year and capital spending is 18.8 percent higher. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply