Govt pursues China-led RCEP despite RSS opposition
Updated : October 10, 2019 01:18 PM IST
India is pressing ahead with talks to join a China-led free trade pact, officials said on Thursday, despite the fears of some domestic producers that the country would be flooded with cheaper Chinese imports.
Negotiators for the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) are in the Thai capital Bangkok this week for talks aimed at finalising the giant free trade zone by the end of the year.
Indian producers fear cutting tariffs on dairy and other produce would open the door to cheap Chinese imports and threaten an agriculture sector that supports most of India's 1.3 billion people.
