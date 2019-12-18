Government's proposed Border Adjustment Tax on imports, explained
Updated : December 18, 2019 08:59 AM IST
It’s a duty that is proposed to be imposed on imported goods in addition to the customs levy that gets charged at the port of entry.
The concept of a Border Adjustment Tax (BAT) was first publicly announced by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in Mumbai on November 30.
