The government has sought the Parliament's nod for additional cash expenditure of Rs 1.67 lakh crore, less than 1 percent of GDP, in the first supplementary demand for grants for FY21 tabled in the Parliament on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

While a large part of the additional cash spend relates to the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat announcements, the government has moved to bridge the gap between revenue deficit grants budgeted for FY21, against what was recommended by the Finance Commission.

The government had budgeted Rs 30,000 crore against the Rs 76,000 crore recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. Hence, the finance minister sought parliament's nod for additional spend of Rs 44,000 crore to meet the gap on the revenue deficit grants for states, as recommended by the Finance Commission.

In other big ticket expenditure, the government has proposed Rs 40,000 crore be allocated additionally for MNREGA, Rs 31,000 crore for direct benefit transfer for women account holders under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana -- both allocations to be done for Ministry of Rural Development.

Further, Rs 10,000 crore additional spend has been sought for food subsidy in the first tranche under the National Food Security Act and Rs 10,615 crore additional cash expenditure for the Health Ministry in its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Centre also proposes to infuse Rs 4,000 crore in the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company or this fiscal to cover defaults by MSME borrowers availing the Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit line. This is the first token amount being allocated for the current fiscal, out of a total of Rs 41,500 crore proposed over the next four years under the scheme.

However, it is the announcement of Rs 20,000 crore of recapitalisation bonds for public sector banks that comes as a bit of a surprise. Government officials told CNBC-TV18, "More will be done on bank recap bonds as per need… the government needs to be ready, we are in a pandemic."

Interestingly, there is no specific request from banks for recapitalisation at this stage.