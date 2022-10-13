Mini
The government has arranged a buffer supply in order to regulate onion prices and is providing onions to states at a cost of Rs 8 per kg.
To tackle the rising cost of onions in various states, the Centre has set up a buffer supply of onions and is supplying it to the states for Rs 8 per kg. In just a week, the price of onions has increased by Rs 5 per kg. According to dealers, this year's unseasonal rains have caused the onion crop to suffer severe losses.
Before the festive season kicks in, they anticipate a price increase of Rs 22–25 per kilogramme.
In Asia's largest onion market, Lasalgaon, onions previously available for Rs 12 per kg have recently increased significantly to Rs 17 per kg. However, the government is now preparing to control the onion rate.
Government prepares buffer stock
The arrival of the fresh crop of onions is delayed, and the government has prepared a buffer stock to deal with escalating inflation.
The government now has a buffer stock of 2.5 lakh tonnes of onions and has begun delivering it to the states. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) has supplied 27,000 tonnes of onions to state centres at the cost of Rs 8 per kg.
Why are onion prices rising
According to traders, torrential rains in Maharashtra and North Karnataka have damaged the crop. If it rains for the next few days or more, arrivals may significantly decline. Therefore, there is a possibility of prices rising rapidly.
